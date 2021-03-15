Obituary – Donald L. Hubbs

Donald Lee Hubbs, age 80, of Houston, Mo., passed away March 13, 2021, at his home. He was born April 18, 1940, at Ashley Creek, Mo. to Lecil and Lillie (Scantlin) Hubbs.

Don was saved as a young boy at Central Baptist Church. After finishing High School, he worked at International Shoe Company until it closed. While working there he met Marlene Burris and they married February 4, 1961. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this year 2021.

In 1965 they decided to go into the artificial flower business making flowers for funerals and cemeteries. They ran Don Hubbs Artificial Flowers for 50 years.

Don enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and friends in earlier years. Don and Marlene enjoyed fishing, traveling and making music with family and friends. He also enjoyed fish fry’s and cookouts with family and friends while at the lake.

In March 2013, Don had a stroke, that took his short-term memory and part of the sight in his right eye. In 2016 he had cancer. In 2020 Don had another stroke that left him unable to walk.

Don attended Northside Baptist Church if health would permit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lecil and Lillie Hubbs; a sister, Lois Richards; and two nephews, Ron, and Danny.

Don is survived by his wife, Marlene of the home; and four nephews, Kenny, Mike, Paul and Joe.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Don Hubbs Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Wednesday March 17, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Services beginning at 11 a.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Lynn Gayer officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Brent Campbell, Jackie Cooper, Josh Cooper, Ronnie Baker, Luther Courtney and Garold McCoy.