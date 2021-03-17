| logout
2021 All-Frisco League Basketball Teams
Girls:
Player of the Year: Katelyn Cole, Richland
Miranda Moss, Richland
Claire Affolter, Newburg
Megan Becker, Crocker
Paige Spencer, Iberia
Anna Sullins, Licking
Cara Couch, Plato
Abbie Sullins, Licking
Skyeler Layman, Crocker
Kylie Taylor, Licking
Kelsey Todd, Plato
Laney Halley, Iberia
Honorable mention:
Resa Martin, Dixon
Briar Sayer, Laquey
Kaillyn Stradt, Stoutland
Belle Harley, Richland
Boys:
MVP: Wilson Murray, Licking
Jake Whittle, Iberia
CJ Thiltgen, Dixon
Veston Fearon. Richland
Hunter Mentola, Newburg
Gabe Plemmons, Iberia
Jason Young, Laquey
Will Shelton, Dixon
Jared Lott, Newburg
Daveton Fearon, Richland
Koby Halley, Iberia
Payton Harrison, Crocker
Honorable Mention:
Clayton Sinden, Dixon
Gabe McClure, Plato