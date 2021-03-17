Classifieds: March 18 – March 24, 2021

For Sale:

Hay For Sale: 4 x 5 net wrapped in barn. Licking. 573-578-7210. L/10/2tc

For Sale: Queen solid oak bedroom set, medium brown, new mattress, nine-drawer dresser, big mirror, five-drawer chest of drawers, lots of scrolling details, price is negotiable; quilt rack, solid wood, excellent condition, almost new, $40 or best offer; solid wood, light oak table, 48” long, three drawers in front, $100 or best offer; three-tier metal, white bin, new, never used, $20 or best offer; solid dark wood round table with drop leaves, four chairs, only two months old, asking $350 or best offer; two plastic three-drawer containers, new, $20 each, 417-260-7900 or 417-967-0913. H/47/1tp

For Sale: International 1190 mower-conditioner, 7 foot and a New Holland 260 side-delivery rake, 417-967-4527. H/46/4tp

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year extended warranty ($695!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions. 1-844-358-6083. H/45/4tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-2. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Licking Residential Care, 225 West Hwy. 32, is looking for a part-time CMA between 32-40 hours a pay period plus every other weekend. Go to Indeed.com and fill out a complete application. Will train the right person for the job. L/11/1tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for house rentals, knowledge of maintenance and repairs, part-time as needed, needs tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/47/4tp

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber is looking for part-time employee for labor. Call to set up an interview and fill out an application. Call Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 573-674-2080. H/45/4tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Mowing for yard and small field and yard work, 417-967-3381. H/47/2tc

Wanted: Mature older woman to share my home in Houston, $150 month, includes utilities. Mary, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. H/46/3tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Houses and storage units in Licking. Call Scott Huff at 573-578-3511. L/9/8tp

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Very large one-bedroom apartment, at the Piney Inn, new paint and flooring, $375 monthly, $300 deposit. Call Chad, 417-260-7161. H/47/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Service Offered: Let us add air to your vehicle’s tires for free. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/47/2tc

Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off entire purchase. 10% Senior and Military Discounts. Call 1-855-400-0425. H/45/4tp

Found:

Found: Medallion found on Brook Street, Licking. Identify and claim at The Licking News. L/6/6tp