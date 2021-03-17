Community support for Country Crossroads Custom Cabinetry

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Great community support was shown for Country Crossroads Custom Cabinetry on Saturday evening at a fundraiser held at the VFW. The event, which included a donation-based chili dinner and an auction, was successful according to organizers.

The shop and contents were considered a total loss after a fire on Thursday, Feb. 4. While insurance covered the building, tools and supplies were not covered. The family-run business was determined to continue. Patrons of the cabinet shop, current and previous, were determined to help in any way possible to keep the business viable.

A chili dinner began at 4 p.m., with McHolland family members and friends serving chili, vegetable soup, potato soup, ham and beans, all the fixings, desserts and drinks. There were no leftovers at the conclusion of the event.

A large donation of logo T-shirts sporting “We’re all in this together” on the back had family, volunteers and supporters encouraging the family and participants. Even the grandchildren were designated as “one of papa’s little helpers” with their own t-shirts.

The auction of donated games, quilts, gift baskets, cakes, pies, home décor, games and items too numerous to mention kicked off at 5 p.m. Auctioneer Johnnie Revelle kept the items and the bids coming throughout.

At the conclusion of the evening, very surprised owner Bob McHolland expressed his sincere appreciation. “We are not giving up; we’re staying strong, thank you. We have a great community, and great family and friends; we are very blessed.”

Country Crossroads Custom Cabinetry is currently doing business at the MFA building located at 106 South Main Street, Licking.