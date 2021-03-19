Obituary – Sharon K. Sullins

Sharon Kaye (Storie) Sullins was born October 25, 1943, in Ellis Prairie, Mo. She departed her earthly home in Licking, Mo. to be with her Lord and Savior on March 18th, 2021, at the age of 77.

Sharon Kaye married Harold D. Sullins on August 15, 1959, and to this union four boys were born, whom she bragged on daily.

Sharon Kaye is survived by her husband, Harold; four boys, Keith and wife Kathy of Billings, Harold Ray and wife Linda, Rodney, and Rick and wife Tammy, all of Licking; grandchildren, Andrea Dukeman of St. Charles, Lynsey (Jake) Scheets of Yukon, Benn Sullins of Licking, Kennedy Sullins of Joplin, Jeremy (Amanda) Carter of Republic, Ryan (Caylin) Meister of Springfield and Blaire (Adam) Swadley of Davis, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Mylie, Aubrie and Willa Faye Peterson, Paisley Rae Scheets, Tommy Dukeman, Schyler Sullins, Nora and Layne Carter, Grant and Clark Swadley; brother-in-law’s, Frank (Pat) Sullins, Bert Huff and Harvey (Carol) Sullins; sister-in-law’s, Zedna (Kenny) Ullom, Maybelle Gale, Alta (Jim) Huff, Geneva Burgdorf and Katie Sullins; and many nieces and nephews dear to her heart.

Sharon Kaye is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Willie Faye Storie; brother, Wayne Storie; daughter-in-law, Paula Jo Sullins; sister-in-law’s, Velma Storie, Bertha Burgess and Caroline Huff; and brother-in-law’s, Benji Gale and Tilden Sullins.

At a very young age Sharon Kay accepted the Lord into her heart and loved sharing her faith with others. She and Harold attended Montauk Baptist Church until their health no longer allowed them to.

Sharon Kay worked at Rawling’s Sporting Goods in Licking for thirty-three plus years, with many of her sister-in-law’s and a host of dear friends. After retiring from Rawling’s, she worked at Walmart in Houston to get first dibs on holiday clearance.

Going to the lake, fishing, and playing bingo at the local VFW with family and friends were things that brought her much joy.

Sharon Kaye was loved by all who knew her and will be missed so much. Until we meet again.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Craddock Cemetery with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Pallbearers include Harold Ray Sullins, Ricky Sullins, Benn Sullins, Keith Sullins, Rodney Sullins and Jeremy Carter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Craddock Cemetery fund, something that was dear to her heart. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.