Obituary – Hazel P. Miles

Hazel Pauline (Baker) Miles was born December 1, 1921, in Upton, Mo. to Aaron and Susan Anna (Edwards) Baker, and passed away March 21, 2021, making her 99 years, 3 months and 20 days.

Hazel graduated from Houston High School. She attended college at Bolivar, Mo. and went on to teach for two years at Prairie Point School in the Upton community.

On December 12, 1942, she married Lloyd Miles. They spent 54 years of married life together before his death in 1996. They made their first home in the Bucyrus community and moved to Houston in 1964. Hazel worked as office assistant for Dr. I.C. Keeney for 27 years.

Hazel enjoyed the outdoors and spent much time tending her flowers and garden. She delighted in baking treats and drinking coffee with friends. She especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Hazel had a strong personal faith in Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Houston, serving in many areas of the church.

She is survived by her two children, Karen Bowie and husband Jim of Lafayette, La., and Keith and wife Roxanne of Bella Vista, Ark.; as well as five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Ervin Baker of W. Va.; her brother in law Dwaine (Bonnie) Miles of Rolla; and many nieces and nephews. The Keeney children and grandchildren had a special place in “Aunt Hazel’s heart.” Diane has been faithful through the years to make sure Aunt Hazel was cared for in a special way.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and three sisters, Irene Harris, Bernice Ragain and Freda Lemons.

Her smile, love, and words of encouragement will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family respectfully suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Kitchen Committee or Gideon’s International. Donations may be left at Evans Funeral Home or mailed to Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Avenue, Houston, MO 65483. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with Services beginning at 11 a.m. with Dr. Keith Miles officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Steve Pierce, David Keeney, Kirk Pierce, Matthew Miles, Elgin Rees and Austin Keeney.