Car crash on Concord Road

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported minor injuries to a juvenile passenger and the arrest of the driver involved in a Friday evening crash on Concord Road, five miles north of Licking.

Robert L. Melead, 32, of Salem, was charged with two counts of felony child endangerment, driving while intoxicated with a passenger under 17, driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, two counts of no child restraint, no seat belt, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor delivery or possession of a controlled substance into a jail facility.

The crash occurred when Melead was westbound in a 1999 Toyota Corolla on Concord Road, at 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021. Melead failed to negotiate a curve, travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. A female juvenile passenger in the Toyota sustained minor injuries. The Toyota sustained total damage and was towed by Whitaker’s Towing of Salem.

Melead was taken to the Texas County jail on a 24-hour hold.