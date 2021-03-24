Fatal shooting

By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On the evening of March 22, 2021, Texas County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nagle Drive in the Elk Creek area for a report of a 9-year-old child with a gunshot wound. An investigation revealed that the victim was shot by a younger sibling. The children were playing outside the residence and gained access to a rifle in a parked vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater.

All child deaths are subject to a full investigation. In addition to the law enforcement investigation, a child fatality review panel will examine the circumstances surrounding the death pursuant to RSMo 210.192. The review panel consists of members from law enforcement, prosecuting attorney, coroner, children’s division, the health department, juvenile office and emergency medical services.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey’s comments, “There is nothing more tragic than the loss of a child; I would ask that you join me in praying for comfort for those affected by this incident. This tragedy is also a reminder to all of us, that as parents, to examine hazards, such as storage of firearms or any other dangerous item that children might have access to.”