Fugitive Arrest/Pursuit

By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On the evening of March 17, 2021, Texas County Deputies patrolling Shafer Road, in the Licking area attempted to make a traffic stop on a Ford truck. The driver of the truck did not stop, and deputies initiated a pursuit that traveled across Buffalo Road to State Routes AT, N and AF. While traveling west on Route AF the truck entered a private drive and a wooded area and became stuck. Deputies were able to take the driver and a passenger into custody without incident.

The driver Zachary W. Holt, age 33, of Licking, was arrested on a felony parole violation warrant. The passenger Tawnisha M. Dasalla, age 33, of Licking, was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant. Holt and Dasalla were transported to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.