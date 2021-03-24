Licking R-VIII Archery Program

By Coach Jennifer Smith

Students in grades 5 through 12 in the Licking R-VIII School District completed their season at the State MoNASP (Missouri National Archery in Schools Program) Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Students have been practicing after school since the beginning of December 2020 for competition in the 2021 Bullseye 10/15M tournaments. This year’s team was made up of 18 participants who had the opportunity to compete in the Laquey #1 and #2 Bullseye 10/15 meter tournaments, a virtual tournament sponsored by Dent-Phelps, a virtual St. Jude’s fundraising tournament, and capping off with the state tournament.

Members of the 2021 team are: sophomores Mainard Henson, Winter Dayton and Dakota Melton; freshman Dawson Havens; eighth graders Titus Scavone, Logan Stines, John Gyory and Landon Schaper; seventh grader Ryder Ingram; sixth graders Madison Wallace, Chloe Wallace, Ava Walker, Hannah Beasley, Blake Ammons, Reese Crossgrove, Adam Hagler and Madison Weikel; and fifth grader Roman Scavone.

Madison Wallace also competed in the Laquey 3D tournament, where she scored by shooting replicas of forest animals. It was her first 3D tournament and she took second place.

This is the sixth year the district has had archery skills taught in the Physical Education curriculum. It started in grades 4 through 6, adding grades 7 through 12 two years ago. The after school program began four years ago with a small group of 12, growing to a group of over 25, with all attending at least two tournaments a year.