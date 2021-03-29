Obituary – Fred M. Rime

Fred Menton Rime, 82, passed away on March 26, 2021, at home. Fred was born on February 3, 1939, to the late Francis and Belva (Krueger) Rime.

Fred grew up in the Garrison, N. Dak. area and graduated from Garrison High School in 1956.

Fred married Mary Beth Adams on October 10, 1970, and to this union one son was born.

Fred was a proud Navy Veteran who served in the Vietnam War, as a naval aviator, for 11-1/2-years. After his time in the service, he went to work as an airline pilot with AirNet Express Inc. and had a 40 plus year career in aviation and as a pilot. He was a champion racecar driver, owner and crew chief. As an owner and crew chief eight track championships were won, as well as state, regional and national championships, and he enjoyed watching Nascar.

Fred is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Beth Rime; his son, David Rime and wife MaryAnne; his brother, Richard Rime and wife Sharon; and his nephew, Wyatt and niece, Dawn.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating in memory of Fred Menton Rime to the Wounded Warriors Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

A Graveside Memorial with full Military Honors will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Waynesville, Mo. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.