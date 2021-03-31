Classifieds: April 1 – April 7, 2021

For Sale:

Closet Cleanout: Assorted sizes of women’s and men’s clothing, all on hangers in good condition; and shoes. 417-260-1505. H/49/1tc

For Sale: Pre-owned tires — passenger and light truck — largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/49/2tc

For Sale: International 1190 mower-conditioner, 7 foot and a New Holland 256 side-delivery rake, 417-967-4527. H/46/4tp

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Licking Residential Care, 225 West Hwy. 32, is looking for a part-time CMA between 32-40 hours a pay period plus every other weekend. Go to Indeed.com to fill out a complete application. Will train the right person for the job. L/11/3tc

Help Wanted: Enrichment Services of Dent County, Inc., is hiring for full time help in our Individualized Supported Living Program. Be at least 18 years old, have a minimum of a GED, and able to pass a drug screening upon hire and random thereafter. On the job training will be provided. Starting pay is $11.00 per hour; benefits will begin after 90 days of full-time status. Please apply in person at 1900 South Main, Salem, Mo. 65560. EOE L/13/4tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for house rentals, knowledge of maintenance and repairs, part-time as needed, needs tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/47/4tp

Wanted:

Wanted: 1962 Licking High School Yearbook. Please call 573-674-1382. L/12/4tc

Wanted: Seeking mobile home on at least 5 acres to buy or lease-to-own. Have good deposit available. Call 573-674-2318. L/12/3tp

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Very large one-bedroom apartment, at the Piney Inn, new paint and flooring, $375 monthly, $300 deposit. Call Chad, 417-260-7161. H/47/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

Services offered: Lawn mowing and weed eating. Quality work, reasonable rates. 417-260-1286. L/12/4tp

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Found:

Found: Medallion found on Brook Street, Licking. Identify and claim at The Licking News. L/6/8tp