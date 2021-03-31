FBLA members advance to State

By Mrs. Stacie Hutsell

On a February Friday, FBLA Members gained access to results from online testing and virtual performances completed throughout the month of January through our first snow week. Quarantines and the Snowpocalypse made this year’s competitions a challenge, but these tech kids are resilient and committed! District 14 Conference was completely virtual this year, as will be the State Conference at MSU-West Plains. At least 13 students in 22 tests advanced to State competition throughout the month of April! Students qualifying in more than two events must forfeit event(s) because only two events are eligible for State entry.

Those advancing to State level competition (with other top ten placements following) are:

Jayson Wallace – First in Impromptu Speaking, Second in Agribusiness, Second Parliamentary Procedure Team

Dawson Havens – Second in Introduction to Information Technology, Third in Cyber Security, Fifth in Networking Infrastructures

Cliff Hawn – First in Agribusiness, Second Parliamentary Procedure Team (Eighth in Personal Finance)

Landon Hock – First in Accounting I, Fourth in Business Law

Carson Chambers – Second in Networking Infrastructures, Third in Computer Problem Solving (Seventh in Business Communications)

Jed Norris – Fourth in Networking Infrastructures, Fifth in Introduction to Information Technology (Sixth in Cyber Security)

Autumn Grover – Fifth in Personal Finance, Second Parliamentary Procedure Team

Alex Buckner – First in Introduction to Business (Tenth in Introduction to Information Technology)

Cade Richards – Second in Business Law (Sixth in Economics)

Ryan Bever – Second Parliamentary Procedure Team

Dale Roberts – Third in Networking Infrastructures (Seventh in Organizational Leadership)

Krysta Joyner – Fourth in Insurance and Risk Management (Ninth in Business Calculations, Ninth in Organizational Leadership)

Logan Sprouse – Seventh in Computer Problem Solving (earned a Wild Card, so will State test)

The Parliamentary Procedures Team of Ryan Bever, Autumn Grover, Cliff Hawn and Jayson Wallace placed second, yet earned a Wild Card and will participate at State level.

Additional competitors placed in the top ten in their respective events:

Cyrus Chalmers – Seventh in Political Science, Eighth in Introduction to Business

Emma Taber – Seventh in Introduction to Business Communication

Cadrian Hutsell – Eighth in Advertising

Aubrie Stephens – Eighth in Securities and Investments

Congratulations Future Business Leaders!! Thank you for all your hard work and commitment! A world of opportunity truly does await each of you.