Obituary – Anita C. Long

Anita Christine Long was born on September 29, 1949, in Eugene, Ore. to the late Edward and Katherine Dewhirst. She passed away on March 27, 2021, in Warsaw, Mo. at the age of 71.

Anita is survived by her son, Ronald Long; two grandchildren, Robert Long and Robin Fitzpatrick; and five great-grandchildren, Addy, Aiden, Lucan, Myka, Link and Omega.

She worked at the water department in Licking for many years. Everyone loved her. She was a kind and caring person. If you needed anything, she would help without hesitation. She never met a stranger she did not like.

Anita loved sewing, bird watching and shopping. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered and missed by all those whose lives she had touched.

A visitation for Anita will take place Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, Mo. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Licking Cemetery with Pastor Paul Richardson officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.