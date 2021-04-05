Obituary – Denver G. Williams

Denver Glen Williams, 67, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at home after a long battle with COPD. Denver was born on October 3, 1953, to the late Clyde and Cleo (Chambers) Williams.

Denver grew up in Sherrill, Mo. and graduated from Licking High School in 1971. He spent his 40-year career with the Department of Defense, Supply Division, in Ft. Leonard Wood. He loved baseball, Elvis, working outside, and spending time with his family. Denver will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him.

Denver is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra (Page) Williams, with whom he joined in union on April 11, 1975; his daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Somer and Dustin Anderson; his grandson, Will Anderson; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas and Kathleen Williams of Licking, Dallas and Lynn Williams of Bethany, Okla., and Clifton and Ruth Williams of Salem; along with an uncle, two aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

To honor Denver’s wishes, private services will be held. Please celebrate his memory by thinking of him when you hear an Elvis song and by enjoying a baseball game with a loved one. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating in his memory to Brodie’s Bandits, a Cystic Fibrosis Foundation that was very close to his heart. These donations may be left with Fox Funeral Home at 128 South Main Street in Licking, MO, and online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.