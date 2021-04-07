Photo by Christy Porter
The Knights of Columbus held their annual 40 Cans for 40 Days event during Lenten season. The funds and food that are donated from the local church remain in that community for disbursement. The Licking United Community Help Center received 200-pounds of food and $1,125.00, which will purchase 11,250-pounds of food product. There to receive the gifts were, from left: volunteers Terry Snelling, Christine Karnes and Rocky Hildebrand; Director Donnetta James; Knights of Columbus representative Richard Hofstetter and volunteer Reggia Ward. The Texas County Food Pantry received $955, which will purchase 8000-pounds of food product.