Classifieds: April 8 – April 14, 2021

Yard/Garage Sale:

Huge Yard Sale: Friday – Saturday, April 9 – 10, 1513 Pine St., Cabool. H/50/1tp

First-Time Yard Sale: 9 a.m. – ?, Friday and Saturday, 419 S. King St., Houston. Lots of glassware, some furniture, kid’s saddle, some tack and lots of everything. H/50/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Young Angus bull, no papers. Just good stock. 573-674-3351. L/14/1tp

For Sale: Pre-owned tires — passenger and light truck — largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/49/2tc

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Enrichment Services of Dent County, Inc., is hiring for full time help in our Individualized Supported Living Program. Be at least 18 years old, have a minimum of a GED, and able to pass a drug screening upon hire and random thereafter. On the job training will be provided. Starting pay is $11.00 per hour; benefits will begin after 90 days of full-time status. Please apply in person at 1900 South Main, Salem, Mo. 65560. EOE L/13/4tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for house rentals, knowledge of maintenance and repairs, part-time as needed, needs tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/47/4tp

Wanted:

Wanted: 1962 Licking High School Yearbook. Please call 573-674-1382. L/12/4tc

Wanted: Seeking mobile home on at least 5 acres to buy or lease-to-own. Have good deposit available. Call 573-674-2318. L/12/3tp

Wanted: Looking for house with a couple of acres in the country to rent, 417-318-1335. H/50/1tp

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Public Notice: Pierce Township of Texas County, Missouri, has for sale a 2001 Ford F550 truck with flatbed, AS IS, has 7.3 diesel motor, automatic transmission. Transmission is bad, will need hauled off. Taking sealed bids until 5 p.m. April 16. Winner will be notified after that time. Send bids to Pierce Township (Truck Bid), 1958 Bradford Rd., Willow Springs, Mo. 65793. H/50/1tc

Services Offered:

Services offered: Lawn mowing and weed eating. Quality work, reasonable rates. 417-260-1286. L/12/4tp

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Real Estate:

For Sale: Beautiful 750 acre tract in Texas County. Creek runs through the property, which borders the Gist Conservation Area. Multiple ponds, springs and one small lake. Timber and pasture. Email Kimberly@kflowe.com to receive plat information and to make bid. L/14/1tc

Found:

Found: Medallion found on Brook Street, Licking. Identify and claim at The Licking News. L/6/9tp