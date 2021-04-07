In this edition: April 8, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield shares the beauty, sentiment, political, international and journalistic aspects of “Cherry Trees.” Larry Dablemont talks fishing line, lures, baits and “Night Crawlers.”

Licking Residential Care honors the February Employee of the Month, TCMH Licking Clinic’s Dr. Crase and the Missouri Ozarks Community Health Clinic – Licking. Through the Rear-View Mirror’s Joan Flatt shares “Silly Songs.” The Old Timer submits a somewhat “dubious” recipe, while Linda Mondy submits an “Easy Fruit Danish.”

Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett shares an appropriate quote describing how a library and its staff is so much more than just a reference service, also new books this week for adults and juniors.

Dr. Graham Colditz recommends that we, “Welcome spring with healthier comfort foods” in For Your Health, and the University of Missouri Extension is offering a multisession program on “Taking Care of You.” TCMH recognizes the March Employee of the Month. Read the current COVID-19 statistics.

Learning, fellowship and a great time were had by participants at the American Legion dinner event hosting the National Vice-Commander.

Sen. Eslinger is “Moving Legislation Forward.” Tech Talk Scott Hamilton writes a computer software review, “GNOME 40 Early Release.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Chamber of Commerce, Licking Police Department, the County Commission and Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.