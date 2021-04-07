Mass COVID-19 vaccine drive thru event

TCMH

HOUSTON, Mo. – Texas County Memorial Hospital is holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive thru clinic on Thursday, April 15 at the Drury University Parking Lot (old Lee Building), 204 West Spruce Street, Houston, Mo. from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The hospital will have 1,000 first dose vaccines available in the drive thru event and will be assisted by the National Guard.

Online registration is required and can be achieved by registering through the state’s vaccine navigator program at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. Individuals will then receive an email from the navigator system to schedule an appointment.

For those without Internet access or having difficulty registering, they can call the Missouri COVID-19 call center at 1-877-435-8477 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and someone will assist with registration and scheduling for the event.

The private event code required to register for the event is: 63711. Each event code is unique to that location and date. If registering by phone, you will need to give that code to the call center.

To qualify, people must be 18 or older, and a resident of Missouri.

You will not be charged to receive the vaccine, but we do ask that you bring your insurance card with you.

You cannot receive the vaccine if:

You are currently under quarantine from exposure or from testing positive for COVID-19.

You have received passive monoclonal antibody therapy as a treatment for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

Masks will be required at the event and social distancing precautions will be in place. Please bring personal identification as proof of Missouri residency.

For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in the State of Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.