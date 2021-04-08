Obituary – Michael R. Stevenson

Michael Ray Stevenson, age 59, was born September 9, 1961, in Houston, Mo., to Melvin and Barbara (Lay) Stevenson. He passed away on April 4, 2021, at his home in Licking, Mo.

Mike attended Gospel Chapel Church of Christ with his family while growing up and was baptized in 1977. Mike spent a lot of his life living in Louisiana and working on an offshore oilrig before returning to live in Licking.

Mike loved hunting, camouflage and any kind of rifle or pistol. He was always in search of his next one or one to trade for. His greatest hunting experience was last deer season when he took his grandson Aulton and he got his first deer.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Melvin and recently his mom, Barbara. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Dudley of Farmerville, La.; grandchildren, Briana and Aulton of Farmerville, La.; sister, Karen McNew and husband, Danny of Licking; and many relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation for Mike was held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.