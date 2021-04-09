Obituary – Glen “Ross” Williams

Glen Ross Williams, age 81, of Licking, Mo., passed away April 5, 2021. Ross was born on March 11, 1940, at home in Mooney Hollow near Licking, Mo., to parents Alfred and Ada (Buckner) Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ada (Buckner) Williams; brother, Juls Williams; sisters, Freda Hayes and Wanda Skaggs; and daughter, Sherry Young.

He is survived by daughters, Melissa Gale and husband Brad of Edgar Springs, Jennifer Williams of Houston and Betty Jo Arnold of Illinois; his precious grandchildren, Katelyn and Dalton Gale; two brothers, Dale Williams and Dean Williams of Sullivan; companion, Lucille Williams; and a host of extended family and friends.

In his earlier years, Ross and his brother Juls played guitar and sang with a band in California. They had many a jam session with Hank Williams Sr., the Carter Family and many other old time country singers.

Ross was a pioneer in the lumber industry bringing high-grade lumber inspecting, buying and selling to the Southern Missouri area. His specialty was walnut. He was an avid woodsman and hunter with talents for machinery, tractors and logging.

Ross was known for his cheerful mood, smiles and witty conversation to brighten your day. He always had a good story to tell.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.