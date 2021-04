Wade wins Alderman, School election nearly a tie

Licking Alderman Ward 1 incumbent Danny Wade retained his seat on the Board in the April 6 election. Mayor Keith Cantrell and Alderman Ward II Erin McConnell were uncontested.

The Licking R-VIII School Board results gave credence to the statement, “your vote counts.” While incumbent Rawly Gorman had a decisive win with 255 votes in the “Vote for 2” election, candidate Heidi Moloney missed a tie with incumbent Jeremy Rinne by two votes, with Rinne collecting 196 votes to Moloney’s 194.

The full list of unofficial Texas County election results follows, and respective organizations are expected to certify the results soon.

With 14,847 registered voters, total ballots were 2,108; 14.20 percent of registered votes cast a ballot.

Licking Mayor – Keith Cantrell 69, 100 percent

Licking Alderman, Ward I – Danny Wade 22, 61.11 percent; Kenneth Lewis 14, 38.89 percent

Licking Alderman, Ward II – Erin McConnell 45, 100 percent

Licking R-VIII School Board Member (Vote for 2) – Rawly Gorman 255, 39.47 percent; Jeremy Rinne 196, 30.34 percent; Heidi Moloney 194, 30.03 percent; Write In 1, 0.15 percent

Sherrill Township Board Member (Vote for 2) – Ben Akers, Jr. 202, 40.08 percent; Rod Sullins 184, 36.51 percent; Robert D. Haneline 116, 23.02 percent; Write In 2, 0.40 percent

Sherrill Township Clerk – Vanessa Haneline 255, 99.61 percent; Write In 1, 0.39 percent

Sherrill Township Treasurer – Brandi Smith 255, 100 percent

Village of Plato Trustee (Vote for 3) – Rosemary L. Stuart 7, 35.00 percent; Theresa Ryan 7, 35.00 percent; James Flanagan 6, 30.00 percent

Plato R-V Board Members (Vote for 2) – Tobias (Toby) Fletcher 108, 32.14 percent; Kristi Atterberry 79, 23.51 percent; Dalton Wade Quick 61, 18.15 percent; Michael Humphrey 53, 15.77 percent; Clinton Todd 22, 6.55 percent; Michael L. Sternberg 9, 2.68 percent; Write In 4, 1.19 percent

Roubidoux Township Board Member (Vote for 2) – Adrian Atterberry 123, 49.80 percent; Travis Harrison 117, 47.37 percent; Write In 7, 2.83 percent

Roubidoux Township Clerk – Write In 25

Roubidoux Township Treasurer – Write In 18

Raymondville R-VII School Board Member (Vote for 2) – Shelbi Dixon 51, 46.79 percent; Douglas Swan 27, 24.77 percent; Allan Branstetter 19, 17.43 percent; Write In 12, 11.01 percent

Houston Mayor – Willy Walker 216, 54.68 percent; Don Romines 179, 45.32 percent

Houston Alderman Ward I – Joe C. Honeycutt 82, 94.25 percent; Write In 5, 5.75 percent

Houston Alderman Ward II (2 Year Term) – Michael Weakly 69, 98.57 percent; Write In 1, 1.43 percent

Houston Alderman Ward II, 1 Year Unexpired Term – Sheila Campbell Walker 72, 80.90 percent; Glen D. McKinney 17, 19.10 percent

Houston Alderman Ward III – Angie K. Gettys 123, 65.08 percent; Kimberly Bittle 66, 34.92 percent

Houston R-1 School Board Member (Vote for 2) – Charles Alvin Malam 488, 29.33 percent; Jeffrey G. Crites 383, 23.02 percent; Robert Lee Harrington 208, 12.50 percent; Erin Courtney Abney 200, 12.02 percent; Dustin Douglas 199, 11.96 percent; Tanner Cantrell 100, 6.01 percent; Brittany Nicole Salazar 83, 4.99 percent; Write In 3, 0.18 percent

Piney Township Board Member (Vote for 2) – Tim Malam 531, 41.84 percent; Marty Merckling 370, 29.16 percent; Jeremy Foster 346, 27.27 percent; Write In 22, 1.73 percent

Piney Township Clerk – Cassandra Carter 626, 99.37 percent; Write In 4, 0.63 percent

Piney Township Treasurer – Candace Pritchett 628, 99.37 percent; Write In 4, 0.63 percent

PWSD 3, Sub Dist. 1 Director – Write In 14

PWSD 3, Sub Dist. 2 Director – Travis Root 102, 99.03 percent; Write In 1, 0.97 percent

PWSD 3, Sub Dist. 3 Director – Jennifer Gabel 100, 97.09 percent; Write In 3, 2.91 percent

PWSD 3, Sub Dist. 4 Director – Write In 6

PWSD 3, Sub Dist. 5 Director – Write In 7

Houston FPD Question – No 283, 50.36 percent; Yes 278, 49.64 percent

Summersville Mayor – Jimmy German 17, 85 percent; Write In 3, 15 percent

Summersville Alderman (Vote for 2) – Larry Grogan 19, 100 percent

Summersville R-2 School Board Members (Vote for 2) – Sam Jewett 84, 35.74 percent; Dustin H. Cooper 62, 26.38 percent; Samuel Peifer 51, 21.70 percent; Eddie Ryan Jordan 22, 9.36 percent; Max Racicot 16, 6.81 percent

Pierce Township Board Member (Vote for 2) – Jeff Malam 50, 34.25 percent; Daryl Bradford 42, 28.77 percent; Fred Wagner 29, 19.86 percent; Troy Bradford 25, 17.12 percent

Pierce Township Clerk – Write In 26

Pierce Township Treasurer – Monty Williamson 66, 97.06 percent; Write In 2, 2.94 percent

Cass Township Board Member (Vote for 2) – Write In 19

Cass Township Clerk, Write In 8

Cass Township Treasurer – Write In 9

Mountain View-Birch Tree R-III School Board Members (Vote for 2) – Beverly (Bev) Denton 6, 37.50 percent; Jennifer (Jen) Foster 5, 31.25 percent; William (Bill) Altermatt 5, 31.25 percent

Sargent Township Board Member (Vote for 2) – Write In 8

Sargent Township Clerk – Write In 4

Sargent Township Treasurer – Write In 8

Cabool Marshall – Jerald Sigman 144, 90.00 percent; Rex Churchill 16, 10.00 percent

Cabool Alderman, Ward I – Brad Roberts 58, 96.67 percent; Write In 2, 3.33 percent

Cabool Alderman, Ward II – John Mark Hale 69, 100 percent

Cabool R-4 School Board Member (Vote for 2) – Steve Hawkins 172, 28.67 percent; Chelsea Melton 158, 26.33 percent; Shelby Ellison 151, 25.17 percent; Chad Hunter 115, 19.17 percent; Write In 4, 0.67 percent

Burdine Township Board Member (Vote for 2) – Norman Nevill 198, 55.93 percent; Ed Jarrett 140, 39.55 percent; Write In 16, 4.52 percent

Burdine Township Clerk – Brenda Jarrett 174, 90.16 percent; Write In 19, 9.84 percent

Burdine Township Treasurer – Michelle Wright 174, 66.92 percent; Lonnie Grogan 86, 33.08 percent

Mountain Grove Mayor – Fred Vanbibber 12, 100 percent

Mountain Grove Marshall/Ex Officio Collector – Danny Bledsoe 13, 86.67 percent; Write In 2, 13.33 percent

Mountain Grove Alderman, Ward I – Webb Friend 13, 100 percent

Mountain Grove Question 1 – Yes 6, 35.29 percent; No 11, 64.71 percent

Clinton Township Board Member (Vote for 2) – Write In 56

Clinton Township Clerk – Write In 24

Clinton Township Treasurer – Mary Forbes 58, 95.08 percent; Write In 3, 4.92 percent