Charges filed in Oregon County shooting

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. On April 10, 2021, at approximately 5:15 a.m., a male subject entered the Snappy Mart Convenience Store in Koshkonong, Mo., and shot four people. One individual died at the scene and the remaining three have critical injuries. They were initially taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, and then transferred to Springfield, Mo., area hospitals.

The man arrested in connection with the incident is identified as Christopher L. Lindley, age 28, of Thayer, Mo. He is charged in Oregon County Circuit Court with Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. He is being held without bond.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Patrol’s Division Of Drug And Crime Control, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department, Howell County Sheriff’s Department and the West Plains Police Department.