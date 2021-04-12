Obituary – Freda L. Belshe

Freda Lorraine Belshe, daughter of Ray Boren and Ada (Jones) Boren, was born November 8, 1937, in St. James, Mo., and passed away April 10, 2021, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Freda, a lifelong resident of Licking, graduated from Licking High School where she excelled in volleyball. Freda was saved and baptized at an early age and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Licking.

Freda married Jim Davis and to this union two children were born, Jimmy Ray Davis and Diana Kay Davis. She later married Dean Belshe who survives of the home. Dean and Freda enjoyed 47 years together before her passing.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ada (Dode) Boren and her son, Jimmy Ray Davis.

Surviving are her daughter, Diana Davis Blackburn (Denny) of Houston; step daughters, Susan Skyles (Steve) of Cabool and Leslie Peede of Houston; grandchildren, Jessica Davis (Raymond), Jason Davis (Leslyann), Dustin Blackburn (Lori), Adam Skyles (Tonya), Caleb Skyles, John Skyles, Kyla Bever (Tadd), Devin Willson and Laken Peede; and great -grandchildren, Maggie Babayco, Charlcia Maegden, Easton Davis, Wyatt Davis, Owen Davis, Steven Skyles, Lindsey Skyles and Benjamin Skyles.

Freda retired after nearly 30 years as a Nutrition Education Assistant for Mo. University Extension in Texas County. She loved the job and made many friends along the way. Freda had a great love for animals and had many pets that lived long lives because of her care. Her pet dog and constant companion, Foxy Lady (15-years) and Pokey, the river turtle (58-years) attests to this care.

Freda’s joy in life was her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was so proud of each one of them and loved them to no end.

Pallbearers were Jason Davis, Dustin Blackburn, Devin Willson, Jon Skyles, Caleb Skyles and Raymond Maegden.

Services were held at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and services at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rob Lilly officiating. Burial followed in Licking Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Freda. Online condolences may be made to www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.