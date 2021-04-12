Obituary – Thomas “Gene” Gann

Thomas “Gene” R. Gann, age 83, of Steger, Ill., formerly of Licking, Mo., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Beloved husband of Carolyn Gann nee Rab. Loving father of Lisa (Douglas) Campbell and Brian Gann. Cherished grandfather of Bradley Wick, Taylor Adams, Thomas Campbell and Livia Gann. Dear brother of Ralph (Lucy) Gann, Gloretta Lurvey, late Leona (late Duell) Mallett, late Ernest Gann, Gerald (Tamara) Gann, late Albert Gann, Larry (Molly) Gann, late Donna (Eddie) Caballero, Vickey (Billy) Stackhouse, Tami (late Rob) Davis-Daniels, late Linda Sue Gann, late Hubert Gann, late Willard (late Welma Jean) Gann, Mamie Ingraham, Lura Macke, and Lucy Woolforth. The fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, David Thomas and Susan York-Gann.

Thomas was a proud veteran of the United States Army and former Commander and Member of the Steger American Legion Post 521. He retired from Greyhound after over 30 years as a bus driver. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation was held Monday, April 12, 2021, from 4 until time of service at 7 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL 60475. Local visitation will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 South Main Street, Licking, MO 65542. Interment to follow at Williams Cemetery – Licking, Mo. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Friends of Thorn Creek Woods Nature Preserve, 247 Monee Rd, Park Forest, IL 60466 are greatly appreciated. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. Local arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. COVID 19 restrictions will be followed and the masks will be required.