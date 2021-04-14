Junk Derby plans continue for May 1

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The highlight of the April meeting of Licking Downtown Inc. was discussion of the upcoming First Annual Junk Derby, with proceeds going to support the historic Licking Mill.

May 1 is the day selected for the event. This coincides with the day of the running of the Kentucky Derby. Organizers are combining the fun of “Derby Day” into the junk festival, thus the name “Junk Derby.”

This event creates an opportunity to clean out your barn, your garage or storage shed. You can rent a booth space and see who all might be interested in making your “junk” their treasure. The price per booth has been reduced to $25.00 to attract as many sellers as possible, with the booth rent going to upkeep on the Mill.

In addition to vendors, other events are planned to entertain shoppers and vendors. Live music by the Bushwhacker Band will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and a live auction will be held at 4 p.m.

For those with a competitive nature or just for fun, try the Cornhole Tournament at 11 a.m. or the Derby Hat contest. Come by and pose for a photo of you in your hat to be entered in the contest at the end of the day, with prizes for Most Humorous, Best Style, Ugliest Hat, and Hat Best Representing Licking.

The newly designed Licking Mill t-shirt will be available for purchase or order. On an historic note, mill tours will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

And to wrap up the day, the Kentucky Derby will be broadcast so you can cheer on your favorite.

Various fun games and activities are being planned throughout the day, so bring your junk, or bring your family, or just bring yourself to the Licking Mill grounds on May 1, beginning at 9 a.m., and enjoy a fun-filled day (and maybe get rid of some junk in the process). And remember, it’s all for a good cause!

Reservation deadline is April 24 for booth space. Call 573-674-2547 or 417-464-3572 to reserve your space.