Obituary – Charles “Junior” Ritz

Charles “Junior” Ritz was born on May 22, 1936, in Licking, Mo., and went home to be with our Lord on April 13, 2021. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Edward Ritz and Marie Wiggins Ritz; brothers, Lesley Ritz and Gary Ritz; and his beloved wife, Rose.

Junior married Ina Bates in December 1958. From this union three children were born. Survivors include Patricia Falls and husband Mitch of Licking, Steve Ritz and wife Margaret of Licking, and Greg Ritz and wife Michelle of Rolla, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Junior married the love of his life, Alma Rosalie Matthews, in February 1975. To this union she brought seven children. Survivors include Brenda Rector of Licking; Pamela Gorman and husband Jerry of Licking; Ralph Backues and wife Karen of Licking; Starla Garrett and friend Ryan of St. Roberts; Clyde “Boogie” Backues of Houston; Bobby Backues of Licking and James Backues and wife Michelle of Licking, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Junior was a minister for many years. He retired when his health prevented him from preaching. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his dogs, riding his 4-wheeler and having barbecues. He loved to sit on his picnic table under the “blessing” tree. He was loved by many and will be missed so much. He is finally at peace with his beloved Rose, who he has missed so very much since she passed in 2014.

A visitation for Junior will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home in Licking, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Carolyn Campbell officiating. Pallbearers are Jerry Gorman, Mitch Falls, Steve Ritz, Greg Ritz, Charles G. Ritz and Danny Swallow. Honorary Pallbearers are Ralph Backues, Boogie Backues, Bobby Backues, Jamie Backues, Kelley Niebruegge and Rick Price. Interment will be at Cantrell Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.