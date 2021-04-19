Obituary – Gerda M. Reed

Gerda M. Reed, 93, of rural Licking, passed away at her home on April 18, 2021. Born on February 3, 1928, in Berlin, Germany, Gerda was the daughter of Walter Alish and Edith Schreiter.

Gerda was affiliated with the Licking VFW Post 6337 for many years. She always cooked and baked for the Friday night sales.

Gerda is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Reed; and son, William Reed. She is survived by one granddaughter; three great grandchildren; and many good friends.

Per her wishes, Gerda was cremated, and her urn will be buried with her husband and son at the Licking Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.