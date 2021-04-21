Get your COVID vaccination. Learn about changes and requirements for benefits. Enroll in VA health care. The 6th Annual Veteran Affairs Day will be held Friday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 99 and All American VFW Post 6280, 2522 Hwy 32 West in Salem, Mo.

Veteran Affairs Day is an annual outreach to Veterans of central rural Missouri in an attempt to provide easier access to VA services. It includes American Legion District 16 and VFW District 2, which includes Camden, Cole, Crawford, Dent, Howell, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Phelps, Osage, Pulaski, Reynolds, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties. Representatives from the Department of Veteran Affairs will include enrollment and claims processing specialists, as well as benefit advisors. Truman VA Hospital will also have a COVID vaccination available for veterans and their spouses. The Columbia Veteran Center will have counselors and advisors on hand in their mobile unit. The Missouri Veterans Commission will also have Service Officers at the event. We have invited representatives from elected officials, including Congressman Jason Smith, US Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley. Event starts at 10 a.m. with a light lunch provided around noon.

It doesn’t matter when you served, if you have questions, a claim or need to enroll into the VA healthcare system or get the COVID vaccine, please attend. Don’t miss out on your hard earned benefits. Call the American Legion Post 99/VFW Post 6280 at 573-729-3710 with questions or to schedule private time with a counselor. You may also email cdr.vfw.post.6280@gmail.com.

Sponsored by American Legion Post 99 and All American VFW Post 6280, 2522 Hwy 32 West, Salem, MO 63360.