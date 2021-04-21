Classifieds: April 22 – April 28, 2021

For Sale:

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Enrichment Services of Dent County, Inc., is hiring for full time help in our Individualized Supported Living Program. Be at least 18 years old, have a minimum of a GED, and able to pass a drug screening upon hire and random thereafter. On the job training will be provided. Starting pay is $11.00 per hour; benefits will begin after 90 days of full-time status. Please apply in person at 1900 South Main, Salem, Mo. 65560. EOE L/13/4tc

Help Wanted: Housekeeper at the Southern Inn Motel, Houston, experienced preferred. Call 417-274-0103. H/52/1tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for rentals, knowledge of painting, wood work, basics of electric and plumbing; part-time as needed, must have tools. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/51/4tp

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Mowing, yard work. Call 417-217-5916. H/52/2tp

Attention ladies! OK Tire in Houston will check the air in your tires, check the oil, antifreeze and oil your squeaky car door or help in any way we can — for free — just like you were our mom or widow. You don’t have to buy anything. H/51/2tc

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Found:

Found: Medallion found on Brook Street, Licking. Identify and claim at The Licking News. L/6/11tp