Coming Events April 22, 2021

THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP

The STARS Foundation presents The Enchanted Bookshop, playing at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 23 and at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Melba Theatre. For tickets call 417-217-9430.

SOUTH CENTRAL WALK WORTHY INTER-DENOMINATIONAL WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

The South Central Walk Worthy Women’s Conference, an inter-denominational event, will be held 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View, Mo. For more information, go to www.scwalkworthy.com.

REVIVAL AT ABOUNDING HOPE CHURCH

Abounding Hope Church will host a revival at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24, and at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 25. There will be a different speaker each service. Everyone welcome! Call 573-674-1004 for more information. Abounding Hope is located at 112 Hwy. 32, Licking.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The 12th year for the monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In begins 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on Thursday, April 29. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. The cruise-ins will take place the last Thursday of each month through September. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

FIRST ANNUAL LICKING JUNK DERBY

Licking Downtown Inc. will hold their First Annual Licking Junk Derby on Saturday, May 1. Events, activities and contests are being planned. Interested vendors may register for a booth until April 24 at 573-674-2547.

JONES FAMILY IN CONCERT

New Life Freewill Baptist Church, 321 North Main Street, will host the Jones Family in Concert at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. Come and enjoy a great gospel group; everyone is welcome!

OZARKS OLDER IRON CLUB SPRING SHOW & TRACTOR PULLS

The Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold its annual Spring Show at the club grounds, 310 Cannaday in Cabool, on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8. Gates open at 9 a.m. with free admission and parking, facilities are handicap accessible with chauffeured golf carts available. For your safety, CDC guidelines will be followed. For more information call 417-274-0355 or visit Ozarks Older Iron Club on Facebook.

VFW POST ANNUAL FLAG DISPOSAL CANCELLED

The Licking VFW Post‘s annual flag disposal is cancelled until further notice. Flags needing disposal can be placed in the Flag Disposal Box in front of City Hall or taken to the VFW post on any Friday afternoon.

KINGTOWN CRUISE IN

The Kingtown Cruise In, in memory of Danny Hebblethwaite, will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at 12038 Hwy. 137, Licking on Saturday, June 5. Drive in whatever you have, classic car or motorcycle. Burnouts are welcome and bragging rights only for fun. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and the fixings. For more information contact Dennis King at 618-407-6541 or Doug Hebblethwaite at 573-578-7231.

MU EXTENSION – GRAZING CLASSES

The University of Missouri Extension in Houston will hold Grazing Classes July 21 – 23. There is limited seating of 30 per class. This class is required for assistance from USDA programs. Call 417-967-4545 to get on the list and reserve a seat. Classes are filling.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

SINGING AT DUKE COMMUNITY LIGHTHOUSE CHURCH

The Duke Community Lighthouse Church Gospel Singing will be at 6 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Everyone is welcome to come and sing, a fellowship and potluck will follow.

TOPS OPEN TO NEW MEMBERS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. Face covering and 6-ft. distancing are required. Visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133 for more information.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Grief and loss affects many of us, but we don’t need to suffer alone. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. If interested in a Salem Support Group, call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is April 22.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559: NEW MEETING SCHEDULE

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

More than 130 million people and two thirds of adults in the United States regularly use prescription drugs. It can be surprising to many that medication prescribed by a doctor can be unsafe, and very addictive. It is a common misconception that “If my doctor told me to take it, it must be okay.” This is objectively untrue, as nearly fifty thousand people in the United States died of prescription opioid abuse in 2018 alone. If the number of people who eventually transitioned to illicit drugs were added, this number would surely be much higher.

For information on how to confront your loved one for a drug test: https://www. narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-to-confront-an-addict. html.

If you find your loved one is abusing drugs, reach out to find them help. If you don’t know where to start, give us a call. Our caring staff is available 24-7 to help you find a treatment center that works for you.

For more information on signs of drug abuse visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drugs-of-abuse/signs-of-drug-use.html.

Take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 for free screenings or referrals.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.