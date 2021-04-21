Obituary – Sandra West

Sandra (Grove) West, age 77, daughter of Leroy Grove and Delores (Myers) Troupe, was born November 14, 1943, in South Bend, Ind. She passed away April 20, 2021, at Houston House in Houston, Mo.

Sandra is preceded in death by her daughter, Jenniffer Hewitt; her husband, Michael West; two sisters, Betty and Violet; and her parents.

She is survived by her two sons, Raymond Hewitt of Milwaukee, Wis. and Richard Hewitt (wife, Elizabeth) of Houston, Mo.; two sisters, Peggy and Jackie; three brothers, Phil, Chuck and Joe; twelve grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Sandra grew up in the South Bend area and moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where she graduated from high school. She worked in the banking industry and later in healthcare.

Sandra was raised Catholic and encouraged her children to have a strong relationship with God.

Sandra enjoyed being outdoors, watching the Green Bay Packers and spending time with her family. She enjoyed bingo and playing cards with her friends and family. She especially loved her grandchildren and always made sure they had a treat ready when they came to see her.

Sandra was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

No Services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.