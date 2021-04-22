Obituary – Karla B. Fudge

Karla Beth (Vaughan) Fudge was born January 14, 1962, in Houston, Mo. She passed away on April 20, 2021, at her home in Licking, Mo.

Karla is survived by her husband, Bernie of the home; three sisters, Carolyn, Sherry and Nita; and two brothers, Roy and Darin.

Karla was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and LeRoy Vaughan; sisters, Rita, Beverly and Jana; and one brother, Kevin.

Karla worked mostly in newspaper jobs. She had a very loving soul and will be missed by all who knew her. Karla was known by her brothers and sisters as “Charlie.” Rest in peace.

A funeral service for Karla was held Friday, April 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo. A visitation began one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Interment followed in Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice in memory of Karla. Online Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.