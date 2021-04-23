Obituary – Gene Pursifull

Gene Pursifull, 79, of Licking, passed away on April 22, 2021, at his home. Gene was born on August 3, 1941, in Licking, Mo., the son of Viola Pursifull.

Gene enjoyed riding four wheelers, going to the lake cabin, fishing and hunting. He worked as a truck driver his whole life.

Gene is survived by his daughters, Theresa Lucas, Laura Lane and Brenda Spaulding; 10 grandchildren, Timothy Lucas, Tricia Kelley, Jesse Lucas, Joshua Lucas, Victoria Lane, Abigail Spaulding, Emma Spaulding, Alec Spaulding, Evan Spaulding and Aaron Spaulding; and six great grandchildren, Austin Rampley, Nathaniel Lucas, Joseph Lucas, Adelyn Kelley, Cameron Kelley and Reagan Montgomery. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Sara Ann Pursifull and Mary Ellen Pursifull; brother, Jerry Lee Pursifull; and sister, Paulette Crider.

A visitation for Gene was held on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 12 – 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Pallbearers were Jesse Lucas, Joshua Lucas, Alec Spaulding, Evan Spaulding, Aaron Spaulding and Kyle Horstmann. Interment followed at Pursifull Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.