Obituary – Gertrude “Gene” Wolfe

Gertrude “Gene” Wolfe, of Plato, Mo., passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born on February 12, 1930, to Gertie (Hildebrand) and Porter “Port” Wiseman in Evening Shade, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Wolfe; four sisters, Nadine Vaughn, Alma Buckner, Janna Williams and Ulah “Pearl” Pursifull.

She is survived by her son, Larry Wolfe (Sandy Tabor); two granddaughters, Alisha Fitzsimmons (Ryan) and Tonia Fiegenbaum (Brent); grandson, Travis Tabor (Stephanie); her siblings, Ida Hudson, Porter Wiseman (Janet) and Lois Williams. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren, Deanna, Lucas, Brooklynn, Nolan, Isabella, Bailee, Leeyah, Weston and Demi; and three great great grandchildren, Hayden, Aster and Holden.

Gene was an avid gardener and loved tending to her vegetables. She enjoyed her family, being outdoors, fishing, canning and telling stories about when she was younger.

Gene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Graveside Services were held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt Pisgah Cemetery with Pastor Victor Jackson officiating, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Lee Atterberry, Jay Laughlin, Joey Laughlin, Bob Cook, Jason Cook, Kyle Cotrel and Steve Weber.