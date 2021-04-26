Obituary – LeAnn D. Stallcup

LeAnn Denise Stallcup, age 60, of Marshfield, Mo., passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Marshfield Care Center, Marshfield, Mo. She was born October 28, 1960, to Herbert (Bob) and Evelyn (Fetrow) Stallcup in Houston, Mo.

She grew up in the Upton area and attended Houston Schools, graduating in 1979.

LeAnn was baptized in 2001 and attended Bendavis Church of Christ when she could.

She spent several years working food service at several different places, but her favorite job was working at Tracy’s Kennels taking care of the puppies. She loved all animals with a great passion and always had a fur baby by her side. Her other great joy in life was her niece and two nephews, spoiling them every chance she got as they grew up. They all loved their “Auntie Nee”. LeAnn’s favorite pastime was just being home around a bonfire with her friends and family.

LeAnn is preceded in death by her father, Bob Stallcup; and her longtime companion, Dannie Collins.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Stallcup, of Bucyrus; an uncle, Ernest Fetrow, of Boulder, Colo.; one sister, Mary Warfel, of Springfield; one brother, Steve (LeAn) Stallcup, of Bucyrus; her niece, Lacey (Brian) Campbell, of Mtn. Grove; two nephews, Jake (Ashley) Warfel, of Springfield and Levi (Kaitlyn) Stallcup, of Bucyrus; seven great nephews, Ridge, Raylan, Noah, Riatt, Luke, Aden and Rush; companion, Rick Rogers of Charity; and so many close friends she loved like family.

She will always be loved and missed.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Concord Cemetery, in memory of LeAnn. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Services beginning at 11 a.m. in the Chapel with Ed Williamson officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.