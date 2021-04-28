HS Girls Track 1st, HS Boys and JH 2nd in Conference

By Coach Heather Hawn

The Licking High School and Junior High Track Team competed last Wednesday at the Frisco League Track Meet. The High School girls team defended their title with a score of 139 points. The Junior High and High School boys team placed 2nd and the Junior High girls team placed 5th.

Members of the High School team who placed first and earned All-Conference honors were seniors Tomi Rose in the 200m dash with a time of 27.61; Kyra Taylor pole vault clearing a height of 1.82m; junior Kasey Richards 1600m run with a time of 6:08 and 3200m run with a time of 13:50.4; boys 4x800m relay team of Jacob Huff, JB Huff, Dominick Donely and Ryan Melton with a time of 11:11; and boys 4x100m relay team of Keyton Cook, Bryce Corley, Cade Richards and Wilson Murray.

Members of the high school boys team who medaled were JB Huff 2nd place 1600m run with a time of 5:08 and 800m run with a time of 2:16, and 3rd place 3200m run with a time of 11:58.16; Cade Richards 2nd place 300m hurdles with a time of 48.06; Clifford Hawn 2nd place discus with a distance of 29.95m; Wilson Murray 2nd place triple jump with a distance of 11.55m; Bryce Corley 3rd place high jump clearing 1.64m; boys 4x200m relay team of Keyton Cook, Wilson Murray, Dominick Donely and Roberto Ezquivel.

Members of the high school girls team who medaled were Tomi Rose 2nd place 100m dash with a time of 13.53 and 2nd place long jump with a distance of 4.92m; Kyra Taylor 3rd place triple jump with a distance 9.22m; Kasey Richards 2nd place 800m run with a time of 2:46.56; Abbie Sullins 3rd place high jump clearing a height of 1.46m; Kaida Cook 3rd place discus with a throw of 24.06m; 3rd place girls 4x200m relay team of Abbie Sullins, Hannah Medlock, Leighia Johnson, and Maria Deidrich with a time 2:14; 2nd place girls 4x100m relay team of Winter Murray, Kasey Richards, Kyra Taylor and Tomi Rose with a time of 56.27; and 3rd place girls 4x400m relay team of Abbie Sullins, Hannah Medlock, Leighia Johnson and Cadrian Hutsell.

Members of the junior high team who were conference champs were Carter Sullins in pole vault clearing a height of 2.28m and 400m dash with a time of 1:07.32; boys 4x100m relay team of Albert Gyory, Michael Lyons, Landen Schafer, and Hayden Cooper with a time of 57.28; and Allie Hock in high jump clearing a height of 1.37m.

Members of the boys team who medaled were 2nd place Giovanni Chalmers in discus with a throw of 29.20m; 3rd place Titus Scavone in discus with a throw of 28.25m; Carter Sullins 2nd place triple jump with a distance of 10.21m and 3rd place long jump with a distance of 4.66m; 3rd place Aiden Crow in pole vault clearing a height of 1.98 and 3rd place high jump clearing a height of 1.28m; 2nd place boys 4x200m relay team of Hayden Cooper, Albert Gyory, Landen Schaper and Michael Lyons; 3rd place boys 4x400M relay team of Levi Stout, Logan Lane, John Robertson and Benton Corley.

Members of the girls team who medaled were Allie Hock 3rd place long jump with a distance of 3.84m and Zoey Dawson 2nd place discus with a distance of 19.15m.

Both high school and junior high teams continued in action this week. Monday the junior high traveled to Waynesville and the High School traveled Tuesday to the SBU relays in Bolivar.