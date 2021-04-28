Licking Ministerial Alliance

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

An ecumenical-Christian service was held at Boone Creek Baptist Church on April 11, celebrating the Christian faith, with proceeds benefitting the Ministerial Alliance funds.

Community services are held three to four times a year, which includes a revival in July and a service in the park in September.

Funding is not intended for ongoing assistance but for crisis situations only, which may include: loss from fire; domestic abuse, especially in regards to women and children, situations requiring a safe stay in a motel; a meal; fuel for medical or safe travel; and motor vehicle fuel or a meal for transients. The goal is to provide information and resources to expedite those in immediate need to a stable, safe environment and long-term help. A background check is required prior to distribution of funds. Recipients must fall within the Ministerial Alliance assistance guidelines, as funding is limited.

The alliance’s desire is to be “good stewards” of that which God has entrusted them with and to uphold the sanctity of all life. While they may not be able to help everybody, their intent is to help many. All assistance requests are at the discretion of the Licking Police Department.

It is requested that the kindness and generosity of others not be abused by repeat requests for ongoing support; it is not intended as a supplemental income but for emergency use only.