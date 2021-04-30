Obituary – Mary F. Perkins

Mary Frances (Wade) Perkins of Roby, Mo., left this earth April 28, 2021, at the age of 80. She was born August 26, 1940, to Earl and Virginia (Ballance) Hutchins in Rader, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Wade; one brother, Jimmy Hutchins; and one sister, Dottie.

Mary is survived by her son, Gary Wade, of Plato; two daughters, Teresa Weis and husband, Robert of Clinton, Ark., and Misty Long and husband, David of Roby; her siblings, Carol Sue, Dale Hutchins and Terri, all of Arizona and Earline of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Michele Wildermath and husband, Greg of Benecia, Calif., Matthew Wade of Mtn. Grove, Ruthanna Hardwick and husband, Rob of Sedalia, Sandy “Jo” of Sedalia, Angel Walker of Fla., and Dakota Wade of Roby; many great grandchildren; and one great great- grandson.

Mary worked at Rawlings Sporting Goods in Licking for twenty-five years where she made long lasting friendships.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are appreciated to Palace Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Monday, May 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Brock Davis and Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. Burial was in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Daniel Cook, Roland Castro, Joe Smith, Al Phegley, Josh Hancock and Shannon Kuhn.