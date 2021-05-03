Obituary – Lucy C. Kruse

Lucy Carol (McCombs) Kruse passed away on May 1, 2021, in Houston, Mo. and entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Lucy was born on August 5, 1941, in St. Louis, Mo. to Jennings and Leah (Johnston) McCombs. Lucy married Dewayne Kruse on September 3, 1966, in Licking, Mo.

Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Dewayne Kruse; parents, Jennings and Leah McCombs; younger sisters, Pat Williams and Nancy McCombs; her mother and father-in-law, John and Alice (Miller) Kruse; and brother’s-in-law, Don Kruse and Mike Williams.

She is survived by her sons, Byron Kruse of Houston and Rodney Kruse of Caseyville, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Kruse; grandchildren, Nicholas and Lily Kruse; brother-in-law, Eldon Lee Kruse and wife, Pat of Hazelwood; sister-in-law, Shirley Kruse of Houston; five nieces, Cindy Lamb, Marsha Campbell, Sherry Jensen, Carol Stewart and Rebecca Kruse; as well as many cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

Lucy was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Houston until her health did not allow for her to attend. She worked outside the home for many years after her boys were older first at the Lee Jeans factory, then as a home health aide, and finally as a CNA at Houston House until she retired. Throughout her life Lucy enjoyed gardening, sewing, and preparing meals for church functions and for her family. But most of all Lucy loved people and greatly enjoyed family gatherings. She will be remembered as a consummate caregiver, taking care of her children, aging parents, husband, and other family and friends. Her smile and laugh is what most will remember, which remained with her throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Services beginning at 1 p.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Danny Delcour officiating. Burial is in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Byron Kruse, Rodney Kruse, Mike Jackson, Greg Hinton, Joe Marsillo and Colby Warner.