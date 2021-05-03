Obituary – Robert D. “Stutter Bug” Bartley

Robert Dale “Stutter Bug” Bartley, 63, of Licking, Mo., passed away May 3, 2021, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Mo. He was born on October 14, 1957, to the late Loyd Dean and Wanda Bartley in Callaway County, Mo.

Survivors include the love of Bug’s life, Tammy Giller; and her daughters, Christina and Jennifer; one son, Randy Shepherd; Bug grandbabies, Trenton and Elijah Jackson, Malyki Dale and Makenzie Shepherd, and Isaac, Noah and Aunna Routh; four sisters, Laura Buckner and husband Gar, of Licking, Janet Gerling and husband Terry, Gail Christian, and Missy Paschange all of Mokane; along with lots of nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Wanda Bartley; grandparents, James and Abbigale Bartley, and Bill and Violet Ward; one brother, Michael Dean Bartley; and one very special niece, Wendy Akers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home in Licking, Mo. with Pastor Jason Akers (nephew) officiating. A visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Online condolences may be made to www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.