Art Club Show at the museum

Photo by Christy Porter
Art students, area artists, Jackie Duncan, administrator at Texas County Museum of Art & History (left) and Delanie Rinne, Elementary Art teacher (right) proudly showcased the works of art from efforts of the Art Club collective held on Saturday, April 17. The local community, including students, parents, artists and teachers, came to view the many artistic endeavors. The Art Club collective and the Art Show were considered a success. Artwork will remain on display at the museum for a limited time.