Baseball – Licking Wildcats Baseball

By Harv Antle

Hartville

The Licking Wildcats battled back from a seven-run deficit only to fall to the Hartville Eagles 13-12 on Monday night, April 26, at Deer Lick Park.

Trailing 9-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Licking rallied for eight runs to take a 10-9 lead. The Wildcats sent 13 men to the plate in the frame.

The lead was short-lived though as Hartville answered with four of its own. Licking countered with two runs to pull within one in the bottom of the seventh, but stranded the tying run.

Keyton Cook took the loss in relief of Silas Antle and Austin Stephens for Licking. Antle started and took a no decision after four-plus innings of two-hit ball in which he allowed four runs, three of which were earned.

Stephens threw two innings and was charged with five runs, two earned, on five hits. Cook allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits.

The normally steady Wildcat defense was absent all night. Licking committed seven errors.

Offensively, Licking’s 12 runs came on the strength of 10 hits. Every spot in the lineup produced at least one base hit.

Cole Wallace was the lone Wildcat with multiple hits, going 2-for-5. Cook and Rusty Buckner homered for Licking.

Buckner belted a solo homer in the fifth and Cook went deep in the seventh with a man on. The loss left Licking’s record at 8-6 for the spring.

The JV Cats dropped a 14-9 decision to Hartville in the nightcap. Keyton Cook homered twice and drove in five runs for Licking.

Other offensive standouts included Kaiden Wantland who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Logan Gorman singled twice and knocked in two runs.

Mtn. View Liberty

The Licking Wildcats came up a run short on Tuesday night, April 27, at Deer Lick Park and fell to Mountain View Liberty 7-6.

It was the second time in as many days that Licking came up on the wrong side of a one-run game. Zeb Cornman led off the game with a home run and the Eagles took an early lead.

Silas Antle tied the game in the bottom of the second for Licking with a solo home run. After Liberty pushed ahead in the top of third with three runs, it was Licking’s Easton Ice’s who dialed long distance.

Ice’s two-run blast brought Licking to within a run, and Rusty Buckner doubled home the tying run.

Liberty answered with two in the fourth and one in the sixth while Licking managed a single run in the fifth.

Trailing by two in the seventh, the Wildcats plated one run. They had the tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs but couldn’t get the key hit, and the rally was short-circuited.

Cole Wallace started and took the loss for Licking. He allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks. Buckner pitched the final three frames and was charged with one run on three hits and four walks.

The loss dropped Licking to 8-7 on the season.

In the JV game, Licking suffered another one-run loss. Liberty slipped past the JV Cats 8-7.

Keyton Rinne took the loss in relief of starter Alex Buckner for Licking. Nathan Burton and Derek Mendenhall sparked the Wildcat offense.

Burton went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Mendenhall also turned in a 2-for-3 night.

Houston

On Saturday, May 1, the Licking Wildcats traveled to Houston and fell to the Tigers 5-2.

Houston took an early lead with three first inning runs and eventually built a 5-0 lead. Licking answered with single tallies in the fifth and sixth but couldn’t draw any closer.

The loss was the Wildcats’ third straight defeat and lowered their record to 8-8 for the season. Silas Antle started and took the loss.

Antle worked the first five innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits and fanned two. Austin Stephens worked a scoreless sixth inning.

Cole Wallace paced a limited Licking offensive attack with two hits in three trips. Malachi Antle was 1-for-2 with an RBI while Rusty Buckner singled and drove in the other Wildcat run.

The JV Cats managed just two hits in a 6-2 loss to Houston. Derek Mendenhall and Alex Buckner registered Licking’s only hits.

Garrett Gorman started for Licking and took the loss. He allowed four runs on four hits in two innings.