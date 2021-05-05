Classifieds: May 6 – May 12, 2021

Yard/Garage Sale:

Garage Sale: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday – Friday, May 5 – 7, 819 Hiett St., Houston. Boys’ toys, dishes, linens, books, clothes, jeans, overalls. H/2/1tp

Large Garage Sale: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 6, 7 and 8, 508 Primrose Ln., Houston (off of Cleveland Rd.). Lots of antiques, etc. H/2/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Closeout on new discontinued tires and new tires. We also have lots of used tires. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/1/2tc

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Houston Herald has a job opportunity that involves advertising sales for print and online products. The Houston Herald is an award-winning publication that prints weekly and publishes daily on digital platforms, including a state-of-the-art upgraded website that will debut late in the second quarter of 2021. Candidate will be required to make in-person sales calls in Texas and occasionally adjoining counties and also inquiries by phone and electronically. Must be self-starter with skills to be detail-oriented while working in a positive work environment that rewards good work. Position, which reports to the publisher, also includes efforts on special news sections, including one set for next year that highlights the 150th anniversary of Houston. Hours are flexible. Retirees considered. Applicants should write a cover letter about themselves that includes work history. Apply in confidence to: Opportunity, P.O. 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. H/2/1tp

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for rentals, knowledge of painting, wood work, basics of electric and plumbing; part-time as needed, must have tools. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/51/4tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Approximately 14’ x 70’ mobile home. Mike 417-457-1015. L/17/2tc

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Nice one-bedroom apartment at the Piney Inn, $350 month, $275 deposit. Call Phil at 417-217-0490. H/1/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Preserve your memories in a T-shirt throw/blanket. Throws from baby clothes also available. Call 417-464-1078 for pricing. H/2/1tp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Found:

Found: Medallion found on Brook Street, Licking. Identify and claim at The Licking News. L/7/12tp