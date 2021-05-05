Coming Events May 6, 2021

OZARKS OLDER IRON CLUB SPRING SHOW & TRACTOR PULLS

The Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold its annual Spring Show at the club grounds, 310 Cannaday in Cabool, on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8. Gates open at 9 a.m. with free admission and parking, facilities are handicap accessible with chauffeured golf carts available. For your safety, CDC guidelines will be followed. For more information call 417-274-0355 or visit Ozarks Older Iron Club on Facebook.

THE CHILDREN’S BALLET OF THE OZARKS PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

The Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks presents “Into the Woods.” Performances at 7 p.m., May 6 – May 8, and a matinee at 2 p.m. on May 8, at the Star Theater in Willow Springs. For tickets visit childrensballetoftheozarks.com

BINGO AT VFW CANCELLED FOR MAY 14

Bingo at the Licking VFW will be cancelled on Friday, May 14, only.

THE STARS FOUNDATION PRESENTS “MOANA JR.”

The Stars Foundation presents the Disney Broadway Musical, “Moana Jr.” Showing at the Houston Melba Theatre May 7 – May 8; and Willow Springs Star Theatre May 14 – May 15. For tickets call 417-217-9430 or for more information visit: thestarsfoundation.org/events

HUTCHASON CEMETERY WORKDAY/MEETING

There will be a Hutchason Cemetery workday and meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

KINGTOWN CRUISE IN

The Kingtown Cruise In, in memory of Danny Hebblethwaite, will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at 12038 Hwy. 137, Licking on Saturday, June 5. Drive in whatever you have, classic car or motorcycle. Burnouts are welcome and bragging rights only for fun. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and the fixings. For more information contact Dennis King at 618-407-6541 or Doug Hebblethwaite at 573-578-7231.

VBS AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Licking First Baptist Church will be holding Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11. Supper will be served. A boy’s and girl’s bicycle giveaway will also be held.

63 CAR & BIKE SHOW

The 36th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Old City Park in Licking on Saturday, July 10. Judging starts at 9 a.m. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, music, a Bench Raffle and much more. Food and drinks will be for sale. Vehicle entry fee includes a t-shirt and dash plaque for the first 100 entries. Specialty trophies include Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice and Police Chief’s Choice. Lots of parking and shade available.

MU EXTENSION – GRAZING CLASSES

The University of Missouri Extension in Houston will hold Grazing Classes July 21 – 23. There is limited seating of 30 per class. This class is required for assistance from USDA programs. Call 417-967-4545 to get on the list and reserve a seat. Classes are filling.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. Face covering and 6-ft. distancing are required. Visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133 for more information.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Grief and loss affects many of us, but we don’t need to suffer alone. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. If interested in a Salem Support Group, call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The 12th year for the monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is May 6.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

More than 130 million people and two thirds of adults in the United States regularly use prescription drugs. It can be surprising to many that medication prescribed by a doctor can be unsafe, and very addictive. It is a common misconception that “If my doctor told me to take it, it must be okay.” This is objectively untrue, as nearly fifty thousand people in the United States died of prescription opioid abuse in 2018 alone. If the number of people who eventually transitioned to illicit drugs were added, this number would surely be much higher.

For information on how to confront your loved one for a drug test: https://www. narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-to-confront-an-addict. html.

If you find your loved one is abusing drugs, reach out to find them help. If you don’t know where to start, give us a call. Our caring staff is available 24-7 to help you find a treatment center that works for you.

For more information on signs of drug abuse visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drugs-of-abuse/signs-of-drug-use.html.

Take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 for free screenings or referrals.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.