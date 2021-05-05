Cross Country – Class 2 Southeast XC Runner of the Year By Editor | May 5, 2021 | 0 Photo submittedLHS junior Kasey Richards was chosen as the Class 2 Southeast Cross Country Runner of the Year, announced Coach Heather Hawn on April 27. The award is voted on by the coaches association. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tennis – Tennis Senior Night and April review May 5, 2021 | No Comments » Baseball – Licking Wildcats Baseball May 5, 2021 | No Comments » HS Girls Track 1st, HS Boys and JH 2nd in Conference April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Licking Wildcats Baseball April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Wildcats Baseball April 21, 2021 | No Comments »