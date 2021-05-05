First Annual Junk Derby a huge success

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Downtown Inc. hosted the 1st Annual Licking Junk Derby Saturday at the historic Licking Mill. Vendors and visitors gathered to enjoy the bargains, the music, and the fun and games.

Photos by Shari Harris & Christy Porter

The coinciding Kentucky Derby inspired a Derby Hat contest, and several entries were seen at the event. Trish Knight and Jean Potts at the Rock House designed a backdrop for photo opportunities. Sue Storm and Vera Evans tied for Best Style. Erin Heithold-Strom earned the award for Hat Best Representing Licking with her Chicken Licken hat. Cherie Kissiar and her flamingos won Most Humorous Hat. Shari Harris wore the Ugliest Hat. Prizes for the winners were donated by Friend Lumber, the Rock House and The Licking News.

Vendors enjoyed a stream of customers passing by their booths as local shoppers and those from surrounding communities came to the event. Weather in the 70s made it the perfect day to get outside. Customers could shop for arts, crafts, food items, or a large variety of flea market style treasures. Mill tours by Suzy Blackburn and music by the Bushwhackers Band drew an audience as well. A bounce house and dunking booth gave opportunities for fun, as did the kids games coordinated by Tiffani Allen behind the mill.

The day wrapped up with a live auction, called by Johnnie ReVelle, where bidders found great bargains on more treasures. Technical problems prevented broadcast of the Derby, but after a long day of activity, a premature ending was, in some ways, welcome to tired organizers.

The Licking Mill benefitted from the booth rent from vendors, from auction proceeds, and from sales at their booth, operated by Joan and Jim Brannam and Conway Hawn. The newly designed Licking Mill t-shirts were a popular item at their booth. The highest priority for the proceeds of the day, and from previous events, is repairing siding, soffit and windows followed by a new coat of paint for the aging building.

Based on the success of Saturday’s event, the group hopes to expand their Fall Festival event at the mill to include a junk derby.