In this edition: May 6, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield takes “Morel Madness” a step further to the “Moral of the Morel.” Larry Dablemont exposes the “Brown-headed Bad Guys.”

Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett shares the intrigue of history and offers selections of the same at the Licking Library in Bookends. Licking Residential Care honors March Employee of the Month – Belinda Ethridge. Ozarks Older Iron Club Spring Show and tractor pulls will take place this weekend; see the event details on page A6. Read how Vietnam Veterans are being honored at the Texas County Historical and Military Museum and by the American Legion Post 41.

Megan Rodgers received the State FFA Degree at the state convention. Newspapers in Education takes a Missouri Road Trip.

The 2021 Century Farm application deadline has been extended; get the details.

The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is planning their annual golf tournament. Phelps Health is celebrating Cancer Survivors Day, and SEMO in Salem is hosting a free Mental Health Awareness Walk/Run. Read the current COVID-19 statistics.

Sen. Eslinger reports on “Now Two Weeks Remaining.” Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton explains “Room-temperature Quantum Computing.”

Read why “All day. Every day. Local government works for you.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.