National Honor Society induction

The Licking High School National Honor Society (NHS) members, parents and new inductees met, along with school administrators and school board members, to induct their new members on Thursday, April 29.

NHS President Cliff Hawn, an LHS junior, led the ceremony. Vice-President Nissa Buchanan, Historian Cadrian Hutsell and Secretary Aubri Stephens assisted in carrying out the induction of the eighteen new members. To qualify, students must excel in four areas: scholarship, character, leadership and service.

This year’s new inductees included: Abbie Sullins (daughter of Bobby and Ashley Sullins), Alex Buckner (son of Rob Buckner), Aubri Tillery (daughter of Katrina Tillery and Daniel Olson), Cole Wallace (son of Bobby and Robin Wallace), Emma Taber (daughter of David and Tammy Taber), Gracie Elledge (daughter of Melissa Creek and Matt Elledge), Jennsen Vestal (daughter of Rob and Shelly Vestal), Kaida Cook (daughter of Tara and Tony Cook), Kayliegh Fox (granddaughter of John and Ronda Fox), Keyton Rinne (son of Jeremy and Nicolle Rinne), Kiley Ingram (daughter of Jason and Cassie Ingram), Kyson Quick (son of Alan and Tracy Quick), Macayla Hackman (daughter of Kelly Hackman), Maci Sparks (daughter of Deanna Sparks), Madelyn Lilly (daughter of Robert and Trini Lilly), Marianna Sanchez (daughter of Kerrie and Oscar Sanchez), Rylee Sundell (daughter of Justin and Lynette Sundell), and Syeira Tomory (daughter of Donna Connolly and Ronald Tomory, Jr.).

The sponsors for the National Honor Society are Stephanie Homeyer and Joann Keeney.

The National Honor Society has been a tradition at Licking High School since October 1978. Throughout the school year, its members perform service projects to benefit the school and the community.