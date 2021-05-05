Tennis – Tennis Senior Night and April review

By Coach Jimmie Stephens

The Wildcats honored their seniors on April 22 versus the Mountain View Liberty Eagles. Seniors that were honored included Aubrie Stephens, Sam Sullins, Kimrey Krewson, Adam Trump and Kaleb Mashek. They were presented with gift cards and individual accolades. As a coach, I appreciated each of the seniors’ efforts this season, and their commitment to the program. Each player was a great representation of Licking High School and Wildcats athletics. Kimrey Krewson and parents presented each player with a gift basket and Josh Murray honored each player with a photo collage of their matches this season.

The LHS Wildcats started April on the road, when they traveled to Springfield to play Forsyth at the Cooper Tennis Complex on April 2. This was a great experience for the team to play at such a fine facility. The Wildcats battled but a talented and deep Forsyth team handed the Wildcats a 1 – 8 defeat. Winter Murray showed her toughness and stubbornness, playing through a hip injury. Kaleb Mashek continued a winning streak that lasted up to the end of the month in his singles matches, winning 9-7.

The next match on April 6 took us to an old rival at Houston versus the Tigers. The Wildcats were victorious this match, winning 6 – 3. Aubrie Stephens and Sam Sullins started the day with an 8 – 4 victory in doubles while the senior duo of Adam Trump and Kaleb Mashek won 8 – 3 in doubles. Seniors Sam Sullins, Adam Trump and Kaleb Mashek also went on to win their singles matches. Aubrie Stephens highlighted the victory with an 8 – 6 singles win. Aubrie played the best match I have ever witnessed, winning five games in a row to earn an 8 – 6 singles victory.

Being 2021, the Wildcats did not escape the wrath of COVID. We faced losses against Mountain Grove 1 – 8, as the team was quarantined following the match. After a return two weeks later, the ‘Cats dropped matches to a very talented Willow Springs team, 0 – 9, and Mountain View Liberty 1 – 8.

The Wildcats will have one more opportunity versus Houston on May 4. Individual Districts will be hosted May 8 at Osage and Team Districts will follow, the week of May 10. I have been honored to coach this team and am proud to be with these Wildcats anytime.